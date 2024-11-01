Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.0500 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Energi has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $366,035.47 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00035815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 82,427,075 coins and its circulating supply is 82,422,712 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

