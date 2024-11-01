Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Employers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Employers to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Stock Performance

EIG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.75. 666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.24. Employers has a 1 year low of $37.33 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.19 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Employers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EIG

Employers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.