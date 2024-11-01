Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Short Interest Update

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESBA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

ESBA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.55. 7,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

