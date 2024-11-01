Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 100,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Elutia Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELUT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. 10,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,540. The stock has a market cap of $107.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.73. Elutia has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Elutia will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Elutia in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elutia in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elutia by 50.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elutia in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elutia by 288.8% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elutia by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 145,697 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

