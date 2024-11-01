Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.75 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 109.75 ($1.42). Elegant Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.42), with a volume of 1,077,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11.

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

