Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 23.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%.
Shares of Electronic Systems Technology stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Electronic Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.
