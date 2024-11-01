Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 23.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%.

Electronic Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Systems Technology stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Electronic Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Electronic Systems Technology

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company’s ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

