Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.6 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.040-7.650 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $150.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $121.63 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $312,033.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,770 shares of company stock worth $3,652,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

