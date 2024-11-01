Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Edison International stock opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a 12-month low of $62.21 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 5,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

