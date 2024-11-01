Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $279.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.20.

Get Ecolab alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $245.70 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $159.15 and a 1-year high of $262.61. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.