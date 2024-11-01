ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of ECBK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ECB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.79.
ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 5.11%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ECB Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of ECB Bancorp worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.
ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.
