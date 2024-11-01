eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $692.09 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. eCash has a market capitalization of $692.09 million and approximately $21.34 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,521.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.86 or 0.00510286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00073606 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00021905 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000138 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,778,085,922,584 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

