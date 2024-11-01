eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,862,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $67.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 90.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in eBay by 325.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of eBay by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 29,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

