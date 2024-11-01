Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (EVSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2147 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EVSD stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.81.

