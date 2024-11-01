EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $186.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGP. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $171.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $155.23 and a 12-month high of $192.61. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,863,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,785,000 after buying an additional 210,207 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,131,000. Boston Partners grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 953,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,399,000 after acquiring an additional 197,427 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 200,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,054,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 202.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,036,000 after acquiring an additional 125,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

