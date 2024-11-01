East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 256,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 59,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

