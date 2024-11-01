Eagle Bancorp Montana Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

On October 29, 2024, Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. released its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company’s performance during this period was outlined in a press release dated October 29, 2024, which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filing.

The information provided regarding the results and the press release in Item 2.02 is being disclosed for informational purposes and is not intended to be considered as part of a formal filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or the Securities Act of 1933.

In addition to the press release, Eagle Bancorp Montana included a Cover Page Interactive Data File as Exhibit 104, which is embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Miranda J. Spaulding, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Eagle Bancorp Montana, signed off on the report on behalf of the company on October 29, 2024.

This report falls under Form 8-K requirements, detailing the company’s quarterly performance and the filing of necessary exhibits to support the disclosed information.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

