DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,900 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 574,300 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXP Enterprises stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. 79,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $795.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.59. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $57.38.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $445.56 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $106,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 617,367 shares in the company, valued at $32,850,098.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 125.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth $1,741,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth $29,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.