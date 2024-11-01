DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $445.56 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.22%. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DXP Enterprises Stock Up 1.4 %
DXPE traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $785.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18.
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
