DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $445.56 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.22%. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DXPE traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $785.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $106,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 617,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,850,098.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

