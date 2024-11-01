Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 41,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 213.96% and a negative return on equity of 248.58%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duos Technologies Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Trading of Duos Technologies Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Duos Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

Featured Articles

