Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,353,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375,371 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,633,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,665,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,899,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 141.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

