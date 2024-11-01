Duke Energy FY2027 EPS Estimate Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for Duke Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $7.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.07. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on DUK. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $115.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.01. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $121.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 141.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.98%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.