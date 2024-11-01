Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $523.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 113.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

