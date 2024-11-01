Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Up 5.7% in October

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 340,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $11.51 on Friday, reaching $125.54. 47,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,892. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.97. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $129.00.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,316,697.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $285,552.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,251.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,316,697.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,297 shares of company stock worth $6,163,491. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 73.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 119,707 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,282,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,807,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

