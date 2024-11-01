Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) SVP David Wayne Sponic Sells 12,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) SVP David Wayne Sponic sold 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,093. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. 554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 90.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

