Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Shares Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.66 and last traded at $51.47. Approximately 1,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 197,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

Dogness (International) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

