Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.21 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Dogecoin has a market cap of $23.66 billion and approximately $2.21 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00099033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 146,603,436,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency launched in December 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Initially created as a joke based on the “Doge” meme featuring a Shiba Inu named Kabosu, it quickly grew in popularity. Dogecoin runs on a decentralised blockchain, using Proof-of-Work (PoW) and the Scrypt algorithm, making it less energy-intensive than Bitcoin. Its key uses include tipping content creators, donations, and payments for goods and services. The community is known for its charitable initiatives, such as supporting the Jamaican bobsled team and clean water projects. Despite its humorous origins, Dogecoin has developed a strong community and growing ecosystem, with ongoing development by the Dogecoin Core team and governance provided by the Dogecoin Foundation. There is no maximum supply, and miners earn 10,000 DOGE per minute, encouraging frequent usage rather than holding. Dogecoin remains a unique digital asset with widespread community support.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

