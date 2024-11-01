Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes $718,000 Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of ICF opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

