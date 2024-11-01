Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 67.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $86.28 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.