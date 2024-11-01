Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,289 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 48.3% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,855 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $740,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

