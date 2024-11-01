Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 202 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 8.1% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 63.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 77,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Medpace by 218.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Baird R W lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Medpace Trading Down 1.3 %

MEDP opened at $314.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.00 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.14.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

