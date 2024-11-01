Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.81 and last traded at $58.81, with a volume of 355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.47.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 574,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after buying an additional 110,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 123,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

