DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Short Interest Update

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 6,280,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
DigitalOcean Price Performance
DigitalOcean stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,186. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.83.
DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
