Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 2.3% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Diageo by 18.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $124.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $161.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.21.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

