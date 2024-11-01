dForce USD (USX) Price Down 0.1% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and approximately $3,762.35 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99496496 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $7,965.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

