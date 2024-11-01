Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,804. Altria Group has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.