Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.31 and a 12 month high of $101.62.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

