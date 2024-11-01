Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 190.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $322.57 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $234.04 and a one year high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cfra set a $389.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.58.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

