Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTWG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $204.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.52. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.96 and a 1-year high of $213.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

