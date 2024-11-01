Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Up 17% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) were up 17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10). Approximately 431,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 502,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Deltic Energy from GBX 95 ($1.23) to GBX 85 ($1.10) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy Price Performance
Deltic Energy Company Profile
Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deltic Energy
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.