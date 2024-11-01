Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Up 17% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) were up 17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10). Approximately 431,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 502,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Deltic Energy from GBX 95 ($1.23) to GBX 85 ($1.10) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of £5.77 million, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

