Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Rahul D. Samant Sells 10,000 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $585,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,460.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $57.20 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,674 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,528,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 208,436 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,074 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,826,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after acquiring an additional 265,886 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

