Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7833 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $9.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 65.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.77.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance

USOY remained flat at $14.36 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,412. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41.

