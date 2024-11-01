Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading 40% Lower Over Last Week

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 40% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $3.60 or 0.00005128 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $37.91 million and approximately $640,137.41 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,110.65 or 0.99885697 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,978.60 or 0.99697557 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentralized Social (DESO) is a blockchain-based platform intended for the creation and operation of decentralised social media applications. It addresses issues linked with centralised platforms, such as data privacy, content censorship, and monetisation. Users retain control over their data, enhancing privacy and reducing exploitation risks. Content creators can monetise their work through mechanisms like NFTs, tips, and subscriptions, bypassing intermediaries. By decentralising content storage and distribution, DESO seeks to lessen censorship and support free expression. Additionally, DESO is designed to manage high volumes of transactions and data, making it appropriate for high-traffic social applications. Nader Al-Naji founded DESO, which combines the open financial system features of cryptocurrencies with a scalable database infrastructure​.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

