DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Trading Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 15,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 39,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

DallasNews Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $28.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.69.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 110.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DallasNews

In related news, major shareholder Robert W. Decherd acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 515,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,198. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DallasNews stock. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Free Report) by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.58% of DallasNews worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

