DA Davidson Weighs in on UFP Industries Q4 Earnings

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $139.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average is $120.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,224,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,857,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 608,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 112,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 546,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

