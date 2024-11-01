DA Davidson Reduces Earnings Estimates for Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GO. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $14.30 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,580.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,548. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 76.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

