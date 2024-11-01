crvUSD (CRVUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.37 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. crvUSD has a total market cap of $60.35 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, crvUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get crvUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,843.23 or 0.99591557 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,662.56 or 0.99333935 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 60,458,210 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,458,209 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 60,456,036.80772311. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99833118 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $13,450,836.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.