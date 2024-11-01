Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.820-12.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Crocs also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.20-2.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Raymond James cut Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of CROX opened at $109.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.45. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

