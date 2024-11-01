Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 178,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,000. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.36% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,418,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 352,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after acquiring an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

