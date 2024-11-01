Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 989 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $150.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.17. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $106.49 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

