Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,769. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.